Who is Lisa Wilson? Zach Wilson rumored to have had affair with mother's best friend

When Zach Wilson was drafted second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the broadcast cut to the usual shot in the green room. At the time, Zach Wilson was all smiles for the camera, surrounded by friends and family.

The New York Jets decided that the BYU product was the man they wanted to build their franchise around. But on draft night another star of the Wilson family was also born. His mom, Lisa Wilson, set social media ablaze.

Fans were astounded that she could have a 21-year-old son, and some even anointed her as the draft MVP. At the time, her Instagram, where she chronicled the run-up to draft night, had less than 10,000 followers. Today, that figure stands at over 100,000.

But she now finds herself at the center of attention once more. This time, due to accusations leveled at her son by former girlfriend Abbey Gile, whom Lisa is said to have had a close relationship with.

Gile was accused of being a "homie hopper" after beginning a relationship with his former BYU teammate, Dax Milne. In response, she provided the following bombshell reply:

"He was sleeping with his mom's best friend... that's the real homie hopper."

The revelation has placed Lisa Wilson in the spotlight once more, as social media has naturally gone into meltdown. Her son will undoubtedly have some serious explaining to do, but not as much as her best friend.

Zach Wilson's family

Lisa Wilson on a recent family vacation to Mexico

In March, Zach Wilson's parents Lisa and Mike celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. She took to her Instagram to post a personal message to her long-time partner.

She said:

"GIVE THANKS. I know I tell a lot of Mike stories. He makes me crazy! But I’m also CRAZY about him. He also absolutely adores me. He makes me feel safe. He makes me be better, even when I don’t like what he has to say. He believed in me and let me build our homes. Together we have raised 6 amazing children. So grateful for this big lug and I wouldn’t trade him for the world."

Together, the couple have had six children, four sons and two daughters. The family are practicing mormons. Mike is of Hawaiian descent, hence the reason for Zach Wilson's middle name, Kapono. They are exceptionally close, and just two weeks ago they were all pictured vacationing together in Mexico.

The recent headlines may perhaps be a little embarrassing for the Wilson family, but their bond appears to be so tight that they will get past this. Her best friend, on the other hand, well that may be an entirely different matter, and that could be a relationship that is finished for good.

