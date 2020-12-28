Who has the longest playoff drought in the NFL?

The Cleveland Browns have put together a 2020 NFL Season that will be remembered for a long time.

Going into Week 16, Cleveland has the opportunity to win the AFC North and make the 2020 NFL Playoffs. If the Cleveland Browns win the AFC North it would be the first time they have been able to do that since returning to the NFL in 1999.

The Cleveland Browns have been led by their two-headed rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Both Chubb and Hunt are on pace to go over a 1,000 yards rushing this season. This would be the first time that the Browns have had two running backs rush for 1,000 yards in a single season since the 1985 NFL Season.

Nick Chubb proud of Pro Bowl selection but wishes Kareem Hunt was joining him



Let's take a look at how the Cleveland Browns can take big weight off their shoulders in Week 16 and Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season.

When was the last time the Cleveland Browns made the NFL Playoffs?

The Cleveland Browns currently have the longest active streak without making the NFL Playoffs. Cleveland has not been in the NFL Playoffs since the 2002 NFL Season. It has been 18 years since the Cleveland Browns have put together a run at the NFL Playoffs. It has been 13 years since the Browns have finished the regular season with a winning record.

In Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Cleveland Browns have the opportunity to do things that they have not done since rejoining the NFL. They have the opportunity to win the AFC North which has not been done. The last time the Browns won their division it was the AFC Central.

Cleveland also has the opportunity to end the longest playoff drought in the NFL. Cleveland Browns may have the most loyal fan base and those fans have been through everything. The 2020 NFL Season isn't just for the Cleveland Browns franchise it is for their fan base as well.

The Cleveland Browns have waited 6,935 days for this moment. Whether the Browns win their playoff game or not they still have put together the best season in franchise history since rejoining the NFL. Browns fan base has two weeks left in the 2020 NFL Season and it will be the longest two weeks of their lives.