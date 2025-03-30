Who are the longest-tenured head coaches in NFL? Listing top 5 after John Harbaugh's 3 year extension

John Harbaugh is one of the NFL's most respected head coaches. The Baltimore Ravens head coach has been with the team since January 2008, and has led the team to a Super Bowl and numerous playoff berths.

Harbaugh signed a fresh three-year contract extension, which will keep him with the Ravens until 2028. With that in mind, let's look at the five longest-tenured head coaches in today's game.

Top 5 longest-tenured head coaches in NFL

5. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams - 8 years

The Los Angeles Rams appointed Sean McVay on January 12, 2017. He became the team's 28th head coach, and at 30 years and 354 days, the youngest HC in NFL history.

McVay guided the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI and seven postseason appearances. The Rams' hiring of McVay is credited for starting the hiring of younger head coaches in modern football.

4. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills - 8 years

The Buffalo Bills appointed Sean McDermott on January 11, 2017, about 24 hours before McVay joined the LA Rams. McDermott became the 19th head coach in the Bills' history.

McDermott has guided the Bills to the playoffs in all but one season (the 2018 season). He has led the team to two AFC championship games (both losses to the Kansas City Chiefs) and numerous AFC East divisional titles. McDermott has built his roster around reigning MVP Josh Allen, and will aim to break the team's Super Bowl duck soon.

3. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs - 12 years

Andy Reid is one of the most successful head coaches in the NFL. Reid has coached the Kansas City Chiefs for 12 years, having started on January 4, 2013.

The three-time Sporting News Coach of the Year has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins, namely LIV, LVII and LVIII. Reid will look to appear in the Super Bowl for the fourth straight time next season.

2. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens - 17 years

John Harbaugh joined the Baltimore Ravens on January 19, 2008. He became the team's third-ever head coach in the process.

Harbaugh is a proven winner and guided the Ravens to a win in Super Bowl XLVII and 12 playoff berths. Harbaugh has led the Ravens through numerous rebuilds, and will fancy his chances of winning another Super Bowl title during the Lamar Jackson era.

1. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers - 18 years

Mike Tomlin is the longest-tenured head coach in professional football. The Pittsburgh Steelers' HC was appointed on January 27, 2007, and has spent 18 years on the job.

Tomlin has never endured a losing season in his NFL coaching career, and has guided the Steelers to one Super Bowl win and 12 playoff appearances.

