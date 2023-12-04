Who is Lyndsay Bell? Meet member of Brittany Mahomes' inner circle who joined Taylor Swift at Lambeau VIP suite

Taylor Swift was spotted at yesterday night's Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Swift was seen cheering tight end Travis Kelce of Kansas City. She was accompanied by the WAGs of two other Chiefs players, Lyndsay Bell and Brittany Mahomes.

The three, wearing the team colors, supported the Chiefs from a VIP suite. Nevertheless, Kansas City lost that game, with the Packers winning 27-19.

Bell has been seen recently publicly and during games with Mahomes and Swift, but who is she?

Learning more about Kansas City Chiefs TE Blake Bell's wife, Lyndsay Bell

Lyndsay Bell and her husband, tight end Blake Bell of the Kansas City Chiefs, married in 2021 and have a daughter named Brinleigh.

Blake and Lyndsay began dating in 2013 while still in college. They first connected at the University of Oklahoma. In 2021, they were joined in marriage at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Bell works as a model and occasionally acts as an actress. She sometimes takes Brinleigh to NFL games to support Bell.

On May 14, Blake honored Lyndsay on Mother's Day by posting a tribute on his page on Instagram.

He wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the one that does it all!" next to a picture of Lyndsay holding their young baby with love.

Lyndsay Bell has been seen with Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes multiple times

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, and Taylor Swift were recently spotted together with Lyndsay Bell.

Bell first appeared with the pop sensation and Mahomes at the Chiefs' game against the Broncos earlier in October. Yesterday, the three were seen supporting the Chiefs at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin, all dressed in red.

WAGs of several Kansas City Chiefs players attended a game viewing party that Swift threw at her New York residence last month. Bell also made an appearance.