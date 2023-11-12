Who is Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott? All about Patriots QB's personal life

Mac Jones has struggled to live up to the hype as Tom Brady's successor. The New England Patriots quarterback has also faced criticism for his below-par displays this season.

Since Jones' struggles, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his girlfriend Sophie Scott.

Sophie Scott was born on Sept. 2, 1999, in St. Louis. She attended Kirkwood High School and later studied at the University of Alabama.

Scott met Jones at University, and the two soon began dating. They made their relationship official on Instagram in Oct. 2019.

Interestingly, Scott was also a part of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and served as a sports medicine intern with Alabama's football team.

Scott graduated from the University of Alabama in 2020. She has a degree in kinesiology and exercise science. However, she has also worked as an influencer and has over 93.7K fans on Instagram.

Scott claims that she is Jones' biggest fan, as she has been supporting him since his college football days. She has also been with him through the highs and lows of his NFL career so far.

Mac Jones' NFL stats this season

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones has struggled in the 2023 season so far. The New England Patriots quarterback has completed 197 of his 304 passes for 1,861 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also thrown nine interceptions across nine games.

Jones' underwhelming displays have dropped the Patriots to fourth in the AFC East with a shambolic 2-8 record. It will take New England a monumental effort to get into the playoffs from here onward.

Jones was tipped to lead the Patriots to success after Tom Brady left the team. However, the signal-caller hasn't been able to live up to the hype and expectations of the franchise.

Although Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has backed Jones to deliver, football is a results-oriented game. As things stand, things don't look great for New England.