Predictions: Who is making the playoffs in the NFL?

The 2020 NFL regular season has hit its final three weeks, and the playoff picture is still foggy.

The AFC Playoff race has two teams that have clinched playoff spots. The Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to clinch their spot in the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched their NFL playoff spot during Week 14.

The NFC also has two teams that have punched their ticket to the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The New Orleans Saints were the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the NFC. The Green Bay Packers clinched their NFL Playoff spot in Week 14 and took over the top seed in the NFC.

Teams who have been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs: Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets.

Let's take a look at how the rest of the 2020 NFL Playoff race is shaping out going into Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season.

2020 AFC Playoff Picture

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken over sole possession of first place in the AFC Playoff race. The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two straight games since winning 11 in a row. If the Steelers lose one more game between now and the end of the season and the Buffalo Bills win out they would take over the second seed due to the head-to-head victory.

Heading into Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season, the AFC Playoff race is still unclear. Seeds 2-7 are all separated by one or two games and can be scrambled by an unexpected loss. Lets take a look at who is a lock for the AFC Playoffs and whos on the hot seat.

LOCKS:

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)

Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Tennessee Titans (9-4)

Cleveland Browns (9-4)

On the Hot Seat:

Indianapolis Colts (9-4)

Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (7-6)

AFC Teams that need to win out and hope for some help

Indianapolis Colts (9-4)

The Indianapolis Colts are one win away from being on the locked in list for the AFC Playoff race. The Colts head to Houston in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season to play the Texans. If they can win in Houston they will secure a spot on the locked in list.

Indianapolis has a big game in Week 16 when they travel to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game has big NFL Playoff implications for both the Steelers and Colts. If the Colts win they will put the Steelers in a must win Week 17 game against the Browns. This also means the Colts would own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers in seeding.

Miami Dolphins (8-5)

The Miami Dolphins own the tiebreaker over the Baltimore Ravens due to their win percentage in conference games. This could change in the next three weeks when the Dolphins play the Patriots, Raiders and Bills. The Dolphins are (5-4) in AFC Conference games and the Ravens are (5-5) in AFC Conference games.

✋ We interrupt your scrolling for an important message regarding the Buffet Boys



We forced FOUR takeaways yesterday. That gives us 25 on the season, which is tied for most in the NFL.



Our takeaway streak is now at 19 games, which is the LONGEST active streak in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/b0tCUffrMq — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 14, 2020

Advertisement

The margin for error is slim for the Miami Dolphins. They're ending their season with three teams that are fighting for a spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The Miami Dolphins have the hardest remaining schedule out of the four teams battling for the final two spots.

Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

The Baltimore Ravens took a huge leap towards the 2020 NFL Playoffs with their victory over division rival Cleveland Browns in Week 14. The Ravens have the easiest path to the 2020 NFL Playoffs out of the four teams remaining. Baltimore plays the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals to end their 2020 NFL Season.

This angle of that @Lj_Era8 to @Primetime_jet touchdown 🔥🔥



We're back in action Sunday vs. Jacksonville at 1 p.m. on CBS. pic.twitter.com/dCLTeTZC8z — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

The Ravens are close to the Miami Dolphins and the final spot in the AFC Playoff race. They have two games against teams who will be picking in the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft and one game against the unpredictable New York Giants. Baltimore will look to end their 2020 NFL Season on a five game winning streak heading into the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Las Vegas Raiders (7-6)

The Las Vegas Raiders are watching their 2020 NFL Playoff hopes disappear right in front of their eyes. The Raiders lost a big game to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL Season. Las Vegas is one loss away from being off the hot seat list and out of the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Advertisement

The Las Vegas Raiders have one game circled and that is the Week 16 meeting with the Miami Dolphins. Las Vegas will welcome the Miami Dolphins on a Saturday night and that game has huge implications on whether the Raiders make the playoffs or not. Out of the four teams battling for the final spot in the AFC, the Las Vegas Raiders have the best chance at being the odd man out.

2020 NFC Playoff Picture

The NFC Playoff race received another clinching team in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL Season. The Green Bay Packers would not only clinch their playoff spot but would also clinch the NFC North Division. The New Orleans Saints lost a tough game to the Philadelphia Eagles, which gave the Packers sole possession of first place in the NFC Playoff race.

Heading into Week 15, the NFC Playoff race is still unclear and a lot of that is due to the NFC East. The NFC East is still to be determined but the Washington Football Team leads the division as of right now. Lets take a look at which NFC teams are locks and which teams are on the hot seat for the 2020 NFC Playoff race.

LOCKS:

Green Bay Packers (10-3)

New Orleans Saints (10-3)

Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

Seattle Seahawks (9-4)

On the Hot Seat:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5)

Arizona Cardinals (7-6)

Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

NFC East Division

NFC Teams that need to win out to make the Playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three games left on their 2020 NFL Season schedule. Two of those games are against division rival Atlanta Falcons. The Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons hold the Buccaneers playoff chances in their hands.

Advertisement

VICTORY!!! Your Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a huge W in the NFC playoff race, improving to 8-5 with a 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/BEUWHBd0xo — Buccaneers Nation (@BucsNationCP) December 13, 2020

One major factor is making the Buccaneers a lock for the 2020 NFL Playoffs. That factor is named Tom Brady. Brady has the most talented offense that he has had since having Randy Moss on the Patriots. The Buccaneers have the best shot at making the locked in list after Week 15.

Arizona Cardinals (7-6)

The Arizona Cardinals have the toughest three games left on their 2020 NFL Season schedule. The Cardinals have the unpredictable Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and end their season with the Los Angeles Rams. The Saturday night game against the 49ers could be a trap game for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have lost games to opponents that they should have beat this season. The New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers are all games that the Arizona Cardinals should have won. Two out of three remaining games are against teams that they should have no problem beating. The way their season has gone its a toss up for those three games.

Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

The Minnesota Vikings are holding on to their 2020 NFL Playoff hopes by a thread. Whether the Vikings make the 2020 NFL Playoffs or not, they should be happy with the way their season has turned out. The Vikings final three games consists of the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

The Vikings are going to be rooting for everyone who plays the Arizona Cardinals over the next three weeks. If the Vikings can win two out of their last three games they will still have a shot. The Minnesota Vikings have a good chance at sliding into the NFL Playoffs with an 8-8 record.

NFC East Division

The NFC East Division is up for grabs still heading into Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season. It was down to a two team race, but the Philadelphia Eagles put their names back in the mix. The Washington Football Team, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all have a shot at winning the division. The Dallas Cowboys have not been ruled out but they have to receive a miracle.

The New York Giants have the toughest road to the 2020 NFL Playoffs out of the three teams. New York's last three games are against the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. Washington's last three games are against the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles end their season with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Washington. The Week 17 matchup between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles could be for the NFC East division crown.

Advertisement

2020 NFL Playoff Predictions

AFC Playoff Matchups:

#7 Baltimore Ravens at #2 Buffalo Bills

#6 Indianapolis Colts at #3 Pittsburgh Steelers

#5 Cleveland Browns at #4 Tennessee Titans

#1 Kansas City Chiefs- First Round Bye

NFC Playoff Matchups: