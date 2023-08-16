Who are Malik Cunningham’s parents Michael and Stacey? All about Patriots QB’s personal life

Malik Cunningham has become the talk of the town among the New England Patriots. He spent most of his time at training camp as a wide receiver before making the most of his opportunity at quarterback in his first preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Cunningham finished with only 19 yards, completing three of his four passes. He also led the team in rushing during his brief stint, with five carries for 34 yards and the only Patriots touchdown on the night.

In just a matter of a few days, the New England faithful have become intrigued by Cunningham, with many keen to learn more about his personal life.

Malik was born on October 6, 1998, to parents Michael and Stacey as the eldest of their three children. He has a brother named Mykey and a sister named Micayla. However, his parents separated when he was in high school.

Michael's profession is unknown. However, reports suggest that he helped Malik enhance his football skills in school and college. Michael also has another son from a previous relationship. It is said that Malik drew interest in football after watching his elder step-brother play the sport.

Meanwhile, Malik's mother Stacey is a fitness coach and educator. Following her split with Michael, she married Terance Shawn Skanes on April 16, 2015.

Terance has two children from a previous relationship but his kids get along well with Stacey's side of the family.

Terance and Stacey also helped Malik reach his football dream of playing in the NFL, supporting him in every way possible. The Patriots star now looks on course to make the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

Malik Cunningham's college football stats and career

Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham

Malik Cunningham spent five seasons with the Louisville Cardinals from 2017 to 2022. The quarterback racked up a mammoth 9,664 passing yards with 70 touchdowns in 56 games.

Cunningham also added 3,184 rushing yards with 50 touchdowns on the ground. He was awarded the Musci City Bowl MVP in 2019.

Cunningham was signed by the New England Patriots this offseason as an undrafted free agent. It will be interesting to see whether he will feature for Bill Belichick's side in the upcoming 2023 NFL campaign.