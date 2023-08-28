Who is Mark Ingram's wife Chelsea Peltin-Brown? Everything you need to know about Saints legend's personal life

The New Orleans Saints acquired Mark Ingram when they selected him in the first round (28th overall) of the 2011 NFL draft. He remained in New Orleans until 2018, after which he played the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He returned to the Saints in 2021 after spending time with the Houston Texans.

Ingram amassed 8,111 running yards, 65 touchdowns rushing, 303 catches, 2,125 yards receiving, and 10 receiving touchdowns throughout the course of his 12-year NFL career. In 2014, 2017 and 2019, he was chosen to the Pro Bowl.

Ingram has not only excelled as a running back in the NFL, but he has also been an amazing husband to Chelsea Peltin-Brown, to whom he has been married since 2017.

Peltin-Brown is a blend of French Canadian, Russian, and African American descent. Her father is African-American, and her mother is half-Russian and half-French-Canadian.

A former music video vixen who later became a model for health and fitness, Peltin-Brown earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from California State University. She has experience working at 88.5 KCSN as an anchor and media director. Reports have it that she's now a stay-at-home mother and wife.

Back in July 2016, Ingram and Peltin-Brown made their engagement public. They later wed in April 2017.

Following their nuptials, Ingram and his bride embarked on a 23-hour journey to the Maldives, a tiny tropical island community in the Indian Ocean, where they spent the remainder of their honeymoon.

Together, the couple has four kids: daughters Mila, Myla, Mayla, and their baby boy Mark V. Mayla, the youngest child, was born on October 28, 2019.

What is Mark Ingram doing now?

Mark Ingram stated in July that he would not be playing in the NFL this season. Instead, he will be in the TV booth.

Ingram and Fox Sports confirmed in an announcement that he will take part in Fox's television broadcast for college football in 2023.

Ingram had an illustrious career as a collegiate football player. The 33-year-old led Alabama to a national title in 2009 with a 1,678-yard rushing season, earning him the Heisman Trophy. He had 20 scores and 2,012 yards from scrimmage at the end of that season. In 2010, he added 14 more touchdowns, bringing his total for his college football career to 42 for the Clemson Tides.

