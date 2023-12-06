Who is Mason Crosby’s wife Molly? All about her personal life

American football placekicker Mason Crosby is married to Molly Ackerman. On June 28, 2008, the couple exchanged vows. The two have been married for 15 years and share five children.

Molly Crosby was adopted at nine months from her birth family in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Her birth mother put her up for adoption upon her birth rather than raise her by herself. Crosby took the last name of her foster parents, Charles Dan and Lillian Cheryl: Ackerman.

Before enrolling at the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2008, Molly Crosby attended Glenwood High School in 2004. She has a degree in Chinese Language and Civilization from Colorado. Crosby learned to read and write Mandarin after a summer spent in China.

Molly Crosby is a cancer survivor. Three years ago, she overcame lung cancer, which was detected in 2019. She was given timely access to sufficient medical facilities and is currently in excellent health.

On May 12, 2020, Mason Crosby confirmed that his wife had beaten lung cancer in an exclusive conversation with CBS 58's Scott Grodsky.

Molly Ackerman met Mason Crosby during their college years. He played football, and she was a cheerleader.

The couple is parents to twin seven-year-old daughters, Felicity and Christine, an 11-year-old daughter named Charlotte, a 9-year-old daughter named Elizabeth and a 14-year-old son named Nolan.

Mason Crosby joins the Los Angeles Rams

This season, the Los Angeles Rams have already started two different kickers. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the team has added Mason Crosby to their practice squad.

Brett Maher was the kicker for the Rams when the season started. However, he was benched after he missed seven field goals in seven games. After that, Lucas Havrisik was added to the team. However, Crosby is likely the next person to assume the position as the Rams attempt to make the playoffs.

On the Green Bay Packers' all-time scoring chart, Crosby is placed first. He scored in 142 consecutive regular-season contests for the Packers. This is the second-longest run in the franchise's history, behind Ryan Longwell.

