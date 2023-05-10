Who are Matt Corral's parents? All you need to know about Panthers QB's family

Matt Corral was seen as a potential solution to the Carolina Panthers' quarterback woes when he was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Ole Miss signal-caller was drafted as the 94th overall pick and the fourth quarterback selection in the event.

However, the high hopes placed on Matt Corral by the Panthers franchise and fans eventually amounted to nothing. The Ole Miss alum suffered a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. This was enough to see him miss his entire rookie season.

Matt Corral now has to face daunting competition with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton in the quarterback role. While securing the QB1 role might be difficult for the 2021 Conerly Trophy winner, he has always had the support of two individuals during times like this -- his parents.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matt Corral was born in Ventura, California, to Peter and Elizabeth Corral on January 31st, 1999.

Peter Corral was a former US Marine officer who, despite the demanding nature of his job, has often created time to watch his son since his high school days. He is a football lover and also participated in the game at a young age

Elizabeth works as a web-based media client. She is active on social media and often posts about her son's games, as well as her religious beliefs. She has demonstrated a good level of support for her four kids in their various endeavors.

The Corral family are Christians. The couple was said to have hailed from Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County. They attended the same high school and were both involved in sports. Peter played football, and Elizabeth was involved in volleyball before their relationship started.

Does Matt Corral have a future with the Carolina Panthers?

It would have been a different story had Matt Corral had the chance to play and impress during the 2022 NFL season. However, in a bid to secure a franchise quarterback since Cam Newton, the Panthers traded to No. 1 with the Chicago Bears for the 2023 NFL Draft.

ESPN @espn



Give us your pick in the latest Heisman House poll!



( @NissanUSA) Four QBs are the favorites for college football's top individual award.Give us your pick in the latest Heisman House poll! Four QBs are the favorites for college football's top individual award.Give us your pick in the latest Heisman House poll!(📍@NissanUSA)

The Panthers selected Alabama signal-caller and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, as the first overall pick in the draft. In essence, the highly impressive Young is widely expected to be the quarterback of the future for the Carolina Panthers.

However, the NFL is an arena to never say never. The 2022 NFL Draft Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, now seems likely to send the 2021 third overall pick, Trey Lance, out of the San Francisco 49ers team. Although it's unlikely, there's a chance Corral could lead the Panthers' offense in the future.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes