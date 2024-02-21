Who is Matthew Slater's wife, Shahrzad Ehdaivand Slater? All about ex-Patriots WR's partner

Matthew Slater announced his retirement on Tuesday, Feb. 20, after 16 seasons in the NFL. The legendary gunner played his entire pro football career with the New England Patriots.

Following the news of Slater's retirement, fans on social media quickly poured out their wishes to the three-time Super Bowl winner. Some were also curious to learn more about his personal life, including his wife, Shahrzad Ehdaivand Slater.

All we know about Matthew Slater's wife Shahrzad Ehdaivand Slater

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

11th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Shahrzad Ehdaivand Slater studied medicine and graduated from Hood College with a degree in Biochemistry in 2003. She then completed her Master's degree from Dartmouth College in Public Health in 2004 and later obtained an MD from Brown Medical School, a testament to her dedication and expertise in the field.

Shahrzad currently works as a pathologist in Providence, Rhode Island. She has several years of experience in her profession and formerly held the title of Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at LMK Clinical Research Consulting.

Before that, Shahrzad served as an Assistant Professor at Emory University School of Medicine. She also spent one year as an Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School. It was during her time at The Warren when she met her future husband and NFL star, Matthew Slater.

Apart from her career in medicine, Shahrzad is the founder and executive director at the Slater Family Foundation. The charitable organization helps in assisting the underprivileged with holiday gifts and meals.

When did Matthew and Shahrzad Slater get married?

Matthew Slater married Shahzrad on Feb. 7, 2015, just a few days after the New England Patriots won their fourth Super Bowl. The couple reportedly first met on a blind date at the Cheesecake Factory in Providence Place Mall and it was love at first sight.

Matthew and Shahrzad are parents to four children — three boys and a girl. Their sons are named Jeremiah, Noah, and Micah, while Hannah is their only daughter.