Who is Matthew Stafford's backup? Exploring Rams QB depth amid 2x Pro Bowler's back injury

Matthew Stafford is dealing with a back injury ahead of the 2025 season. The two-time Pro Bowler is gearing up for his 17th season in the NFL, but it's unlikely he'll feature in preseason.

Ad

Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc. The report adds that the Los Angeles Rams star has gotten an epidural to aid in dealing with the back injury that has kept him sidelined in recent days.

So, with Stafford in recovery mode, let's look at his backup for the upcoming campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Matthew Stafford's backup?

According to ESPN, Jimmy Garoppolo is Matthew Stafford's primary backup for the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran quarterback has been taking the bulk of first-team snaps in the preseason during Stafford's absence.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl winner. He was Tom Brady's backup in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots. He's since started games with the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Garoppolo joined the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2024 season and featured in last year's regular-season finale.

Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn are the other quarterbacks on the Rams' depth chart. Bennett is a household name, having won two national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs. However, the former Georgia Bulldogs star hasn't enjoyed similar success at the professional level. Bennett has yet to make his debut for the Rams despite being drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.

Ad

Winn is a former undrafted free agent, and this is his third stint with the Rams. Winn spent some time with the Memphis Showboats in the United Football League. He'll likely be a part of the Rams' practice squad for the upcoming campaign, barring any unique circumstances.

The Los Angeles Rams have three preseason games ahead of the 2025 season. These matchups are against the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cleveland Browns. It'll be interesting to see how Sean McVay's side splits the quarterback reps in Stafford's absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.