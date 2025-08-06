Who is Matthew Stafford's backup? Exploring Rams QB depth amid 2x Pro Bowler's back injury

Matthew Stafford is dealing with a back injury ahead of the 2025 season. The two-time Pro Bowler is gearing up for his 17th season in the NFL, but it's unlikely he'll feature in preseason.
Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc. The report adds that the Los Angeles Rams star has gotten an epidural to aid in dealing with the back injury that has kept him sidelined in recent days.
So, with Stafford in recovery mode, let's look at his backup for the upcoming campaign.
Who is Matthew Stafford's backup?
According to ESPN, Jimmy Garoppolo is Matthew Stafford's primary backup for the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran quarterback has been taking the bulk of first-team snaps in the preseason during Stafford's absence.
Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl winner. He was Tom Brady's backup in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots. He's since started games with the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Garoppolo joined the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2024 season and featured in last year's regular-season finale.
Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn are the other quarterbacks on the Rams' depth chart. Bennett is a household name, having won two national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs. However, the former Georgia Bulldogs star hasn't enjoyed similar success at the professional level. Bennett has yet to make his debut for the Rams despite being drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.
Winn is a former undrafted free agent, and this is his third stint with the Rams. Winn spent some time with the Memphis Showboats in the United Football League. He'll likely be a part of the Rams' practice squad for the upcoming campaign, barring any unique circumstances.
The Los Angeles Rams have three preseason games ahead of the 2025 season. These matchups are against the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cleveland Browns. It'll be interesting to see how Sean McVay's side splits the quarterback reps in Stafford's absence.
