Who are Michael Pittman Jr.'s parents? All about Colts WR's family

Michael Pittman Jr. was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round as the 34th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiate football at the University of Southern California as a wide receiver.

Pittman isn't the first person from his family to play in the NFL, though. Michael Pittman Sr., Michael's father, played running back at Fresno State before the Arizona Cardinals selected him in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

He spent 11 years in the NFL and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory. Mycah, Pittman Jr.'s younger brother, also plays football and is a receiver at Utah.

Pittman Jr., 26, is already a senior receiver for Indianapolis in his fourth season in the NFL. Let's look at the parents of the wide receiver.

Who is Michael Pittman Jr.'s mother, Kristin Randall?

Michael Pittman Jr. was born on Oct. 5, 1997, to Michael Pittman Sr. and Kristin Randall.

Pittman Sr. and Randall are married and have five kids: three sons and two daughters, Jordanne and Mykava. Michael Jr., their eldest son, is an Indianapolis Colts wide receiver. Mycah, their younger son, is a wide receiver for Utah.

When Randall was much younger, Randall worked as a school teacher and a trader. Her current occupation is unknown.

Who is Michael Pittman Jr.'s father, Michael Pittman Sr?

Former NFL football player Michael Pittman Sr. was a running back. Before being chosen in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, he was an offensive weapon for the Fresno State Bulldogs.

During his 11-year NFL career, Pittman Sr. ran for 5,627 yards and 25 scores while playing for the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cardinals. In Super Bowl XXXVII, he helped the Buccaneers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 48–21 by running for 124 yards.

Moreover, he played for teams led by some of the NFL's top young and experienced coaches, including Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Jon Gruden.

Since he was six, Pittman Jr. wanted to be a running back because of his father. In fact, he adopted his father's NFL uniform, wearing the No. 32. He thought that by going to the NFL, he would continue his father's legacy.

Pittman Sr. persuaded his son to switch to wide receiver because he was becoming too tall to play running back. Pittman Jr. remarked:

"He told me one day I'd be one of the best college receivers in the nation," according to ESPN.