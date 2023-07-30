Who is Michael Vick's wife Kijafa? Falcons legend's personal life explored

Michael Vick, a prominent quarterback in the NFL, had a remarkable 13-season career, representing several teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

His talent on the field earned him numerous accolades, including being a four-time Pro Bowl selection and winning the prestigious 2010 Comeback Player of the Year award. Moreover, he made history as the first African-American overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft.

After spending seven years away from professional football, fans are curious to learn more about Michael Vick's life outside the sport. Among the topics of interest is information about his wife, Kijafa Vick, who plays an important role in his personal life and journey.

Kijafa Vick is a well-established businessperson and television producer with a successful career. She is 42 years old and was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States. After completing her secondary education, Kijafa attended Hampton University, where she pursued her passion for marketing and earned her bachelor's degree.

As a businesswoman, Kijafa is a co-founder of PNK Elephant, a venture that includes both the PNK Elephant retail store and an online platform. The store primarily focuses on offering a wide range of fashionable accessories.

Kijafa Vick's Journey as a TV Producer

In addition to her accomplishments in the business world, Kijafa Vick has made a mark in the television industry as a producer. Her IMDb profile showcases her involvement in several projects, including film production. Notably, she has worked on projects like "Baller Wives" and "The Michael Vick Project."

Kijafa and Michael Vick

"The Michael Vick Project" holds particular significance as it centers around the life of her husband, Michael Vick, the former American football player. This ten-part docu-series, which premiered on February 2, 2010, delves into the ups and downs of Michael Vick's life and career. The series includes the highly publicized and controversial moments in Vick's journey as the NFL's one-time highest-paid player.

Kijafa Vick is also a social media sensation

Kijafa Vick's achievements span multiple domains. Aside from her roles as a successful businessperson and television producer, she has also established herself as a popular social media influencer.

On Instagram, where she goes by the username @Kijafa, she has amassed a considerable following of over 209 thousand followers as of the present.

Through her influential platform, she collaborates with various clothing and beauty brands, endorsing products from Galette Skin, Olbali, and Bambini Fashion, among others.

What is the net worth of Kijafa Vick?

Kijafa's professional endeavors have significantly contributed to her alleged net worth of $5 million. Her entrepreneurial ventures, active social media engagements, and involvement in film production all play crucial roles in her income streams.

When did Michael and Kijafa marry?

Michael Vick and Kijafa's love story began in January 2002, when they first met at a nightclub. At the time, Kijafa was still pursuing her college education, while Michael had already finished his college years at Virginia Tech. He had just completed his first NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons.

The couple's relationship blossomed over the years, and in December 2009, Michael proposed to Kijafa on her 29th birthday. The proposal was a success, and in June 2012, Michael and Kijafa exchanged vows, officially becoming husband and wife.

How many kids do Kijafa and Michael Vick have?

Michael and his wife, Kijafa, have three children together. They are proud parents to two daughters named Jada and London, born in 2004 and 2007, respectively. They have a son named Michael Jr., born in November 2017.

In addition to their children together, Michael also has another son, Mitez, from a previous relationship with his former girlfriend, Tameka Taylor. Michael and Kijafa Vick cherish their roles as parents and continue to be involved in their children's lives.