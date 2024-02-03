Who is Mike Macdonald's wife, Stephanie? All about Seahawks HC's partner

Mike MacDonald has taken Pete Carroll's place as the next coach of the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of NFL fans are curious to learn more about the 36-year-old's private life.

MacDonald first met his wife, Stephanie, in 2014, when he became a coaching intern for the Baltimore Ravens, the franchise that gave him his first NFL job.

MacDonald took his initial steps as a football coach at Cedar Shoals High School in Georgia before becoming an intern for the Ravens. Stephanie, meanwhile, had been employed by them as a cheerleader a year before MacDonald arrived.

Although Stephanie was raised in Fredericksburg, Virginia, she went to middle and high school in Annapolis, Maryland. Her mother enrolled her in cheerleading lessons since she was five. Stephanie decided to become a football cheerleader after falling head over heels in love with the sport.

Stephanie explained to The Purple Chair in a podcast that getting into the NFL as a cheerleader was "a dream come true." She spent the better part of eight years living that dream and also cheered for the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders.

Stephanie went on to work in marketing after stepping down as a cheerleader. In her free time, she loves watching football and basketball games and frequently goes to games with her partner.

Mike Macdonald and Stephanie got married in Jun. 2021. They reportedly started dating in Mar. 2015, but there were difficulties initially because of the Seahawks coach's demanding work schedule. MacDonald and Stephanie live in Baltimore and have a dog, Bruce.

Did Mike MacDonald play football?

Mike Macdonald was raised in Boston and attended the University of Georgia for college after earning his high school certificate in Georgia too. Even though he participated in baseball and football in high school, he did not play football professionally or in college.

MacDonald began his professional career as an intern with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 after earning his Masters degree from the University of Georgia. He went on to hold two more roles in Baltimore while serving as a staff member for John Harbaugh.

In 2021, he worked for John's brother, Jim Harbaugh, at the University of Michigan as the defensive coordinator. Having been hired as the Seattle Seahawks, the 36-year-old is the league's youngest coach.