Who are Mina Kimes' parents? Everything you need to know about ESPN analyst's family

Mina Kimes is a well-known figure in the NFL reporting field, having worked as a senior writer at ESPN and a reporter on NFL Live.

Kimes, who is of Korean origin and the daughter of a retired Air Force captain, once disclosed in her Tumblr blog that her family used to move across the nation in a caravan as her father was frequently transferred.

The 38-year-old reporter eventually moved to Connecticut, where she studied at Yale University and earned a bachelor's degree in English in 2007, before starting a career in media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a look at who Kimes' parents are in this article.

Who are Mina Kimes' parents, Winston and Sun-Min Kimes?

Mother Sun-Min Kimes and father Peter Winston Kimes welcomed Mina into the world on September 8, 1985. She was exposed to both American and Asian customs since her parents were from different cultures.

Mina's father is an American citizen who was a pilot in the US Air Force. Winston was a busy dad and missed out on some of Mina's youth, but he is pleased with everything his daughter has accomplished in journalism.

Winston did, however, still find time to impart to Mina all the necessary knowledge as she grew up, including how to drive and read maps.

"I remember when things got strange," Mina once remarked according to Celeb Seek. "My dad was teaching me how to drive a car when I was fifteen years old."

Mina has written on her website that she still remembers her father with a lot of thrilling recollections. She has always wished she could have Winston's fierce and competitive personality.

Mina Kimes' mother, Sun-Min Kimes, is Korean. Because of her Asian ancestry, you would never know she is currently in her seventies. In a similar vein, Mina claims she has inherited many of her mother's qualities, including her kind disposition.

As a follower of football and soccer, Mina Kimes claims that her mother influenced her passion for sports. Even though she is in her seventies, Sun-Min still loves sports, as evidenced by her Twitter account.

Sun-Min Kimes' timeline on X (formerly Twitter) is a never-ending stream of posts about her dog, the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL, the United States Men's National Team, and Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League. Of course, there are also proud posts about her daughter.

Mina Kimes developed an interest in football at an early age, thanks to her parents. She had an agreement with her older brother Isaac Kimes when they were younger: if the Seahawks won the Super Bowl series, both of them would get a matching tattoo to mark the event. After the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the 2014 Super Bowl, they both got "XLVIII" tattooed on their right biceps.