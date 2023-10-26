Who is Myles Garrett’s girlfriend Serra Tumay? Browns star’s personal life explored

Myles Garrett is one of the Cleveland Browns' best defensive players.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Browns selected him first overall after he played college football at Texas A&M.

Here, we will look at Garrett's personal life.

Serra Tumay, Garrett's girlfriend, is Turkish and works with Aston Villa, a football club in the English Premier League, to help high-achieving sportsmen with their diet.

Hikmat Tumar Tumay and Berrin Eryesil Tumay are the parents of Serra, who was born in July 1991 in California.

Berrin, Serra's mother, is a native of Turkey who resided in Istanbul before moving to the U.S. with her three children. Sim Tumay and Selen Tumay are Serra's two sisters.

Tumay was a soccer player at St Andrews High School. She led both her senior and junior soccer teams as captain. She was a member of the 2006–07 State Championship winning team.

Serra Tumay resumed her football career as a midfielder at New York University, where she studied after graduating from high school.

She graduated from New York University with a bachelor's degree in sociology before attending Columbia University for her Master's program in exercise physiology and nutrition. She served as an intern dietician at Columbia University's Teachers College.

Serra Tumay then served as a performance nutritionist at UCLA Athletics, where she optimized players' well-being and performance via nutrition by putting food first.

Given the intense competition in sports at all levels, particularly in collegiate settings, Tumay's input was essential to improving players' performance over time.

Tumay frequently conducts nutrition education, develops food schedules for her clients, organizes nutrition-related camps, gives nutritional talks and provides consultancy services.

Moreover, she founded the Tohum Wellness Club, which encourages members to acquire knowledge about and engage in as much nutrition practices as necessary.

When did Myles Garrett and Serra Tumay start dating?

It's been reported that Garrett and Serra Tumay began dating in July 2019. That's when he first made an appearance on her Instagram page.

The pair has made headlines on a few occasions. In Sept. 2022, Myles Garrett and his girlfriend Tumay were involved in an automobile accident.

Fortunately, the dietician's injuries were not serious, but the Cleveland Brown suffered lacerations, a strained bicep and a sprained shoulder.

Garrett later disclosed that on his way home from a game workout in Berea, Ohio, he crashed while avoiding running into a wild animal.