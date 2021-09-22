Who has the NFL record for most consecutive field goals?

NFL kickers are hot commodities because field goals matter a great deal in the grand scheme of things. Although they are not out on the field as much as the rest of the players, their contribution is crucial in securing victories.

The list of the NFL's all-time leading points scorers shows just how important kickers are. Adam Vinatieri, Morten Andersen and Gary Anderson lead the way. Andersen has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame and Vinatieri will be eligible starting in 2025.

Which NFL kicker is the most efficient at field goals?

Adam Vinatieri is the man who holds the record for the most consecutive field goals in the regular season.

Vinatieri spent most of his career playing for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. He spent ten years with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowl rings during his time on the team. He spent another 14 years with the Colts. Vinatieri finally retired at the age of 48 in January 2020.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The NFL's all-time leading scorer, Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer, Adam Vinatieri, has officially announced his retirement after 24 seasons. 🙏 The NFL's all-time leading scorer, Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer, Adam Vinatieri, has officially announced his retirement after 24 seasons. 🙏 https://t.co/UCr9McWs83

Vinatieri set the record for most consecutive field goals between 2015 and 2016 when he played for the Colts. In those two seasons with the Colts, Vinatieri made 44 straight field goals.

Conversely, the record for most consecutive field goals for both the regular season and post-season combined belongs to Gary Anderson. He converted 46 attempts in a row.

Although Vinatieri played for the New England Patriots, he does not hold the franchise record.

Nick Folk recently broke the record for most consecutive field goals for the Patriots. In New England's victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Folk converted his 33rd straight field goal attempt, surpassing Stephen Gostkowski's record of 32.

Gostkowski dealt with a hip injury during the 2019 season and was released by the Patriots in 2020. This led to Folk being able to take the spot as the starting placekicker.

Nick Folk may hold the record for the Patriots, but he is still quite some way off `Vinatieri and Anderson for the record. The 13-year veteran will have his work cut out for him.

Folk has been with the Patriots since 2019, and to bridge the gap between himself and Vinatieri in just two short years is quite impressive. Especially since Folk was on the practice squad heading into the 2021 season. Folk was called up after Patriots' rookie kicker Quinn Nordin sustained an injury.

