Who is Nick Herbig's brother Nate? All about Steelers LB's personal life

Nick Herbig is having an impressive NFL preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The linebacker recently managed three tackles, 2.5 sacks, including a strip sack in his team's 27-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Herbig is on course to make the Steelers' 53-man roster for the upcoming 2023 season. Interestingly, he could suit up alongside his elder brother, Nate Herbig.

Nate was born on July 10, 1998, in Lihue, Hawaii. He attended Saint Louis High School in Honolulu and later committed to play college football at Stanford.

In his first season with the Stanford Cardinal, Nate featured in 13 games with six starts at left guard. He then moved to right guard the following year, making 13 starts for the team, and was named in the first-team All-Pac-12 Conference.

In his junior year, Nate made just six starts due to injury but still earned a second-team All-Pac-12 honor. He declared for the NFL draft in 2019 but went undrafted at the event.

Nate was eventually signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent in 2019. He spent three years with the franchise, featuring in 33 games, before being waved.

Nate was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets in May 2022. He played one season with the team, making 11 starts.

The 25-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in March 2023. Nate is expected to play the 2023 NFL season alongside his brother Nick.

Nick Herbig's stats in the 2022 college football season

Nick Herbig had an excellent 2022 season with the Wisconsin Badgers. He racked up 11.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 11 games, earning First-team All-Big Ten honors.

Across three years with the Badgers, he recorded 134 tackles, 21 sacks, seven passes defended and three forced fumbles.

Herbig's impressive displays during his collegiate season drew interest from several NFL teams. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

