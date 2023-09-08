Who is Noah Gray’s wife Mary Markwordt? A look into Chiefs TE’s family

Noah Gray took to field in the 2023 NFL season opener and wife Mary Markwordt would have been watching and feeling proud. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got his chance to move up the depth chart after Travis Kelce's injury did not heal in time for him to face the Detroit Lions on opening night.

Here is a look at his wife and family.

A look at Mary Markwordt

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Noah Gray and Mary Markwordt met each other at Duke, where they both went to college. They were both sport athletes. While Noah Gray was playing football, Mary was a star in lacrosse. But if you thought they met on the sports field, you would be wrong.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Noah Gray studied political science and markets & management. Mary Markwordt studied public policy and markets & management. Perhaps they would have met each other there as there was an overlap. But according to their wedding website they met in a place called the 'Bunker'. They write,

"We were both friends with Mark, and the Bunker, or Mark's house, was the place to be on the weekends. We would show up to the Bunker every weekend our Senior fall semester at Duke for a night of games and Mark's DJ skills."

They got together and their love blossomed over time. They continued,

"Noah and I argue over who made the first move (it was definitely me), but that doesn't matter. Soon we were talking constantly, going on dinner dates for Calzones, and my friends were asking me who the "handsome 35-year-old looking guy" was on my social media. The rest is history."

They got married on July 2, 2022 at the Catholic Church of Saint Ann in Marietta, Georgia.

Mary Markwordt graduated from Blessed Trinity Catholic in 2018. She was born Mary Elise on October 22, 1998, in Marietta, Georgia. Her parents are Kevin and Holly Markwordt. She has two brothers, Nicholas and Michael. Both of them played college hockey at Georgia Tech.

Her father is a senior managing director at Transwestern and her mother is a dentist. Michael is currently an associate appraiser at Cushman & Wakefield after graduating from Georgia Tech with a bachelor of science in business administration with a finance concentration. Nicholas has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech and a Juris doctorate from The Institute of Texas School of Law.

Who are Noah Gray’s parents?

Noah Gray was born on April 30, 1999 to Jason and Meagan Gray in Laconia, New Hampshire. He has two siblings: brother Asher and sister Hannah. Jason Gray played ice hockey at Plymouth State University. Asher attends Appalachian State University. The family are based out of Leominster in Massachusetts.

Noah Gray has always had support from his parents, siblings and partner, who is now his wife. He is now in the third year with the Kansas City Chiefs and a Super Bowl champion. When Travis Kelce is back, he will drop down the depth chart again. Though in instances where blocking might be more important than catching, we will keep seeing him from time to time. Wherever he is, his family will be out there cheering him on.