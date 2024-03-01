Who is the oldest NFL player to get drafted?

The NFL is a true young man's game, with the average age of players in the league reportedly 25.6 years. Nevertheless, there have been noteworthy exceptions who have not only overcome the odds but also begun their professional careers at a time when most hang up their cleats.

There have been a few noteworthy cases of elderly players being taken in the NFL draft's history. The oldest player taken in the NFL draft to date is quarterback Chris Weinke, who was chosen by the Carolina Panthers in Round 4 of the 2001 draft.

Weinke turned 29 before he made his debut, having been 28 years and 264 days old when he was selected by the Panthers. Weinke took an unconventional route to the NFL: he originally started playing baseball professionally, therefore he started his football career later than others.

Following his selection by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 1990 MLB Draft, Weinke played in the minor leagues for six years before playing in Triple-A with the Syracuse Chiefs. After that, he opted to enroll at Florida State in 1997.

Weinke became the oldest Heisman Trophy winner in 2000 after leading Florida State to a National Championship a year before. During the 2000 season, Weinke completed 33 touchdown passes and threw 11 interceptions. In the fourth round of the 2001 draft, the Panthers selected him with the 106th overall choice.

Weinke's NFL career never quite lived up to his accomplishments in college, but he left his mark as one of the most distinctive draft picks ever. In 29 career appearances with the Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, he only managed 15 touchdown throws with 26 interceptions in the NFL.

When Weinke joined the Panthers as a rookie, he had a dismal 1-14 record as a starting QB. He didn't receive another chance to start until he was released in 2006. Later, in the 2007 season, he signed a brief one-year contract to play for the Niners.

Weinke is tied with Geno Smith for the fifth-most touchdowns from rushing by a rookie quarterback, with six, despite his uneventful NFL career. Chris Weinke is now a co-offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech.

Who is the oldest active player in the NFL in 2024?

Tom Brady relinquished his position as the oldest player in the NFL after announcing his retirement following the 2022 season. That position has since been held by another player.

When 42-year-old offensive tackle Jason Peters signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks early in the 2023 season, he became the oldest active player in the league.

Peters, who has played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, has had an incredible career. He has been a major player in the league, being selected for nine Pro Bowls, six All-Pros and the 2010 NFL All-Decade Team.