Who is the oldest player in the NFL?

It should surprise no one that the oldest player in the NFL, a 43-year-old veteran in his 21st pro season, is playing like a man who has lost a few steps in his footspeed and a few miles per hour off his fastball.

And yet it's somewhat surprising when that player is Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the game.

Every NFL fan knows the saying: "Father Time is undefeated." No player can play at an elite level forever, even if it's the greatest player of all time. It's just hard to believe we're actually seeing Tom Brady play like, well, just an above-average quarterback.

Tom Brady to Mike Evans Part 2.



Bucs trail just 27-24.



(via @Buccaneers)pic.twitter.com/QcixyHJ1wH — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2020

In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 with the New England Patriots, Brady has led the team to a 7-5 record. Brady and the Bucs have looked like Super Bowl favorites at times, and other times have looked like a team that wouldn't win an NFL playoff game. The inconsistency is new from a quarterback who was the model of consistency during his two decades with the Patriots in which he won six Super Bowl championships.

Brady ranks fourth in the NFL in touchdown passes (28) and seventh in passing yards (3,300). But he's also 24th in completion percentage (64.8), 14th in Adjusted QBR (69.6) and he has thrown the fourth-most interceptions (11).

QB Rating for all current NFC South QBs this season:



▪️ Taysom Hill: 97.2

▪️ Teddy Bridgewater: 96.3

▪️ Tom Brady: 95.1

▪️ Matt Ryan: 91.5 pic.twitter.com/VpGQ6IaibK — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2020

Blame has been spread around by the media and fans for Brady's up-and-down season. Some have blamed Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, arguing that he hasn't put his 43-year-old quarterback in the right system to maximize his ability. Some have blamed the Bucs' running game, which ranks 28th out of 32 NFL teams in rushing yards per game (96.3).

Others put the blame on Brady. They say the living legend is simply getting old and doesn't have the same arm strength and reflexes he used to have in his prime.

After leaving the Patriots as a free agent this past offseason, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa Bay. He will be 45 years old when that contract is up. At that time, will Brady decide to retire from the NFL, or keep playing and possibly detract from his legacy?

Advertisement

Pro athletes shouldn't let the opinions of media or fans dictate their career choices. If Tom Brady wants to play until he's 50 years old and there's an NFL team willing to pay him, he should keep playing for as long as he wants.

If he does care about the outside opinions, however, the longer he plays, the louder his critics will be.