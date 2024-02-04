Who is the oldest QB to win a Super Bowl? Looking back at the 3 oldest QBs to lift the Lombardi Trophy

Winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy is a proud moment for any NFL quarterback. Only a few QBs in football history have made it to the Super Bowl, and even fewer won it.

Several elite QBs have experienced triumph on the grandest platform. But not just the younger players can brag about taking home a Super Bowl ring. Many older signal-callers have also won the NFL Championship over the years. Every year, the Super Bowl is won by a single starting QB. This begs the question, who is the oldest winner?

Let's examine the top three oldest winning QBs in Super Bowl history in more detail.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 oldest QBs to win the Super Bowl

#1 - Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 43 years old

Tom Brady is, predictably, the oldest QB to win a Super Bowl. When he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV in 2021, he was 43 years old.

Brady led Tampa Bay to victory in Super Bowl 55 on February 7, 2021, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31–9 at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady also set a new player record by making ten Super Bowl starts. In addition, he was voted Super Bowl MVP for a record fifth time, becoming the oldest player to win the award.

Brady is the oldest QB to play in a championship game and the oldest to win the Big Game.

Expand Tweet

#2 - Tom Brady (New England Patriots) - 41 years old

Tom Brady, then 41 years and 184 days old, helped New England win against Los Angeles in Super Bowl LIII, on February 3, 2019.

Brady failed to throw for a touchdown in that game and had to endure a defensive slugfest. However, he still completed 21 out of 35 throws for 262 yards and one INT.

New England took control of the game and exited the stage with another Super Bowl triumph. A stifling defensive showing and an effective rushing attack helped it to a 13-3 victory.

Expand Tweet

#3 - Peyton Manning (Denver Broncos) - 39 years old

Peyton Manning, aged 39 years and 320 days, held the record for the oldest QB to win a Super Bowl in 2015. Tom Brady broke it for the first time in 2019.

Manning helped Denver win against Carolina in Super Bowl 50 in his final game as a professional footballer. Despite the apparent signs of decline, Manning still led his team to a 24-10 victory over Cam Newton's surging Panthers side that season.

The win helped the five-time MVP winner break a record that had stood for almost five decades. The record was held by Miami Dolphins QB Earl Morrall, who, at 39 years and 241 days old. He had won the championship with the Dolphins in 1974.