Who is the oldest running back in the NFL?

The New York Jets have the oldest running back in the NFL, running back Frank Gore is 37 years old

In 2005 the San Francisco 49ers would draft running back Frank Gore with their 65th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft. The average NFL player plays a total of 3.3 years in the league. Not many players have had the opportunity to play longer than those three years.

Frank Gore has played running back for 16 years

Frank Gore played 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He would play for four different NFL franchises throughout his 16-year career. The veteran running back has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets.

Frank Gore has now scored a rushing TD in three decades 🙌



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kAaGQsHTVL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2020

Frank Gore has made it to five Pro-Bowls and was selected to the Hall-of-Fame All-2010's Team. In 16 years, he rushed 3,671 attempts in his NFL career. He would add 15,794 yards and 80 touchdowns. Gore has added 478 receptions for 3,954 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Frank Gore is 37 years old and playing for the New York Jets

In the 2020 NFL offseason, Frank Gore would sign with the New York Jets. This season, the veteran running back has rushed a total of 123 times. He has rushed for 447 yards and one touchdown.

Advertisement

Frank Gore is currently number three on the NFL's all-time rushing yard list. He is only behind running backs Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. He is 20th in all time rushing touchdowns. He has rushed for over 100 yards 43 times in his NFL career.

Is Frank Gore an NFL Hall-of-Fame running back?

When you break down Frank Gore's career and look at the numbers he has produced throughout his career, he would be an NFL Hall-of-Famer. Frank Gore is ranked in the top three all-time in rushing yards. He is in the top 20 in NFL history for rushing touchdowns.

Frank Gore won't end his career without a W. pic.twitter.com/l8btNSwMs3 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 23, 2020

The veteran running back may not have a Super Bowl Championship Ring that does not count him out of the Hall-of-Fame talks. Frank Gore is only 932 yards away from Walter Payton on the all-time rushing yards list. He could accomplish that if he decides to come back next season. Whenever Gore decides to hang up his cleats and walk away from football we will see him in Canton, Ohio in the Pro-Football Hall-of-Fame.