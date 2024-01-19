Who owns the Detroit Lions? All you need to know about Sheila Firestone Ford Hamp 

The Ford family has owned the Detroit Lions for more than six decades. Sheila Ford Hamp is an American entrepreneur who hails from the Ford and Firestone families. She is the primary owner and president of the Lions.

Ford Hamp has been the NFL team's vice chairperson since 2014 before taking over from her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, as the Lions' primary owner in June 2020.

In 1963, William Clay Ford acquired ownership of the Detroit Lions. He had previously held minority ownership in the franchise and held the position of team president.

Ford, who had been the team's major owner for more than 50 years, died in March 2014 at the age of 88. Following his death, his wife Martha Firestone Ford assumed control of the team as its principal shareholder, with each of her four children owning a small stake.

Sheila Hamp has helped alter Detroit's trajectory during her tenure. The Lions are in the Divisional round of the playoffs in 2023 and have won their first postseason game in more than 30 years.

Who owned the Lions before the Ford family?

In 1940, Fred Mandel acquired the Detroit Lions from George Richards, the team's original owner, for an estimated sum of $225,000.

Following the 1947 season, a partnership management group took over the Lions This comprised of local Goebel's Brewery owner, Edwin Anderson, and CEO D. Lyle Fife of an electrical goods firm.

In 1961, William Clay Ford bought minority stock in Detroit and took over as president right away. In the same year, Anderson became the new general manager. According to reports, Ford was subsequently able to acquire complete ownership of the team in 1963 by paying $4.5 million to buy out the remaining minority partners.

How much is Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp worth?

As of January 2024, Sheila Hamp, the owner of the Detroit Lions, is worth $1 billion. She is a great-granddaughter of Henry Ford, the well-known founder of the Ford Motor Company and a key figure in the development of the mass production assembly line method.

How much are the Detroit Lions worth now?

The Detroit Lions had a 14% increase in franchise value from 2022 to 2023 and are worth $5.1 billion, according to Forbes analysis.

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable club in the league, with a $9 billion valuation. The top 10 most valuable NFL franchises, as determined by Forbes, are shown below.

Rank Team 2023 valuation (in US dollars) #1 Dallas Cowboys 9 billion #2 New England Patriots 7 billion #3 Los Angeles Rams 6.9 billion #4 New York Giants 6.8 billion #5 Chicago Bears 6.3 billion #6 Las Vegas Raiders 6.2 billion #7 New York Jets 6.1 billion #8 Washington Commanders 6.05 billion #9 San Francisco 49ers 6 billion #10 Philadelphia Eagles 5.8 billion