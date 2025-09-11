Who are the Packers-Commanders announcers for Thursday Night Football? Week 2 TNF coverage team explored

The Green Bay Packers put up an impressive performance as they defeated the Detroit Lions on Sunday to start the 2025 season. They sent a message that they are a formidable opponent by dominating the NFC's No. 1 seed last season with a 15-2 record.When Green Bay faces the Washington Commanders at home on Thursday, it hopes to build on the thrilling Week 1 victory. Since the Commanders defeated the Giants last week, Thursday's winner would be 2-0 and at the top of the NFC standings, at least until Sunday.Who are the Packers vs. Commanders game announcers on Thursday night?Amazon Prime will stream the Green Bay Packers-Washington Commanders game at 8:15 p.m. ET. Al Michaels will be the play-by-play commentator, while Kirk Herbstreit will be on color analyst duties.Michaels has been the &quot;Thursday Night Football&quot; play-by-play commentator on a full-time basis since 2022, when Amazon purchased the exclusive broadcasting rights. He has covered every TNF game with Herbstreit for the past three years.Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines. She will interview the two coaches and alert fans of any injury concerns that may arise throughout the clash between the two NFC teams.How to stream Packers-Commanders on Thursday Night Football?The matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers on Amazon Prime will kick off Week 2 action.To watch the game nationally, fans need to have an Amazon Prime membership. Additional perks as a subscriber include free shipping, access to sales events, special offers, Amazon Music and more. A typical Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 per year. However, students and people receiving eligible government assistance are qualified to receive discounts.Alternative ways for fans to stream the game include NFL+ (mobile only) and FuboTV. Fubo offers new subscribers a free trial.Game info:Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ETLocation: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinLive Streaming : Amazon Prime, NFL+, FuboTVAnnouncers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)