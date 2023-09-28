Who are the Packers-Lions football game announcers tonight on Amazon Prime? All about NFL TNF Week 4 game's coverage team

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated clash is set to commence at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for the Packers-Lions game on Amazon Prime. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Michaels will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Herbstreit will provide color commentary for the Week 4 contest on Thursday Night Football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Packers vs. Lions injury report

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love will start in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers have listed Elgton Jenkins (knee), De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), David Bakhtiari (Nir) and Zayne Anderson (hamstring) as out for Week 4. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), Zach Tom (knee), Jaire Alexander (back) and Carrington Valentine (biceps) as questionable.

The Packers will start with Jordan Love as their quarterback on Thursday. The 24-year-old has looked good at the start of the season, leading Green Bay to a 2-1 record so far.

The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, will be without Jason Cabinda (knee), Matt Nelson (ankle) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) for Week 4. David Montgomery (thigh), Taylor Decker (ankle), Jonah Jackson (knee), Kerby Joseph (hip) and Emmanuel Moseley (knee) are all questionable.

The visits will start with Jared Goff at quarterback on Thursday. The Lions are 2-1 this season, getting impressive wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Week 4: How to watch Packers vs. Lions?

The Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game will be telecast live on Amazon Prime. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Fans without access to cable can stream the game live on Fubo TV.

Game: Detriot Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Stadium: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Date: Thursday, Sept. 28

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL campaign.