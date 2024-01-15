Who do the Packers play next? Green Bay's divisional schedule explained

In the wildcard round on Sunday, the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers easily defeated the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys 48-32 to go past the first round of the NFL playoffs.

It has been a season full of surprises for the Packers, the youngest team in the NFL. They sneaked into the playoffs on the last day of the regular season with a 9-8 record. The Packers completely controlled proceedings against the Cowboys early in the game before giving up two late scores.

In Sunday's game, quarterback Jordan Love—who was playing in his first-ever postseason game—passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

After winning the NFC's top playoff seed, the San Francisco 49ers, who were not active during Super Wild Card Weekend, will now host the Packers in the NFC divisional playoff round.

With a 12-5 regular season record, the 49ers claimed the NFC West as the top seed in the conference, and a first-round bye. As the lowest remaining seed in the following round, Green Bay's victory effectively draws the top-seeded Niners in the postseason.

The Packers will now be looking to end their four-game postseason losing run to San Francisco. The Niners are expected to be refreshed after sitting most of their important players in Week 18 and having the first-round bye.

The Packers and 49ers will meet in the postseason for the 10th time, which is more than any other opponent for Green Bay in the NFC Divisional Round matchup. After winning four straight games against the Packers, the Niners now have a 5-4 advantage in the all-time postseason series.

If the Packers can overcome the 49ers in the following round, they would again be travelers in the NFC Championship Game. They could potentially face any one of Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Bucs, or the Philadelphia Eagles in that game. The Packers will have to travel for all of their postseason games this year because they are the seventh seed.

When is Packers vs 49ers in the Divisional Round?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love displayed precision and poise well beyond his years and experience against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. However, the challegenge is expected to get tougher against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy has experience playing in the postseason He will want to make it count as well after suffering an elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles last year, which ended his explosive start to the playoffs.

The divisional round match will air on FOX and take place on Saturday, January 20, at 8:15 p.m. ET.