Who are the Panthers-Saints football game announcers for today on ESPN? All you need to know about NFL Week 2 game's coverage team

The New Orleans Saints will travel to the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 with kickoff at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick will be in the booth for the Panthers-Saints game on ESPN. Laura Rutledge will be the sideline reporter for the match.

Fowler will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Orlovsky and Riddick will provide color commentary for the Monday Night Football contest.

Panthers vs. Saints injury report

Derek Carr is set to start for the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

For the Carolina Panthers, offensive guard Brady Christensen is out for the season with a biceps injury. Meanwhile, cornerback Jaycee Horn is set for an extended absence due to a hamstring injury and will not feature in Week 2. The hosts have also listed wideout D.J. Chark (hamstring) as questionable.

The Panthers lost their Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons. However, rookie quarterback Bryce Young will be hoping to get his first win in the NFL later on Monday.

The New Orleans Saints have listed safety J.T. Gray (shoulder) and running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) as questionable for Week 2.

The Saints recorded a narrow 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Quarterback Derek Carr looked steady in his first regular season game for his new team and he will lead New Orleans' offense in Week 2 as well.

NFL Week 2: How to watch Panthers vs. Saints?

The Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game will be telecast live on ESPN and ESPN2. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 18.

Fans without access can stream the game live on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Game: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Date: Monday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+ and Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL campaign.