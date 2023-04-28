Who is Paris Johnson Jr's girlfriend, Ana Burk? Cardinals OT's relationship history explored

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. has an opportunity to fulfill his NFL dream after the Arizona Cardinals selected him sixth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 2022 Consensus All-American will help protect Kyler Murray in the pocket and create lanes for James Conner.

One of his inspirations is his girlfriend, Ana Burk. She was present when Johnson completed his degree at Ohio State University. Burk even shared an Instagram post celebrating the achievement with the caption:

“big osu alum!!! So proud of you @parisjohnsonjr”

Burk is quite an achiever, too. She took up neuroscience at OSU and is a teaching assistant in the organic chemistry department. She is also a Neuroscience Ambassador Head Course Assistant, helping professors grade papers and proctor tests.

While Burk is set to graduate in May, she will continue her studies as a full scholar at the Wake Forest School of Business. OSU professor Dr. Lanier Frush Holt tweeted:

“CONGRATULATIONS to Ana Burk, who has been admitted to the graduate program at the Wake Forest School of Business on a FULL RIDE! Ana is a stellar student who was referred to me by another mentee. Each one. Teach one. The H.O.W.L. @ParisJohnsonJr @anaburk1”

Burk is also an Academic Enrichment and Original Inquiry Chair at Ohio State, and one of her roles is to build a strong Honors Community within the school. She is also the co-leader of “The Dementia Project: Musical Memories,” which helps reactivate brain cells through music therapy.

Burk was born on June 1, 2001, to the late Dr. Scott Burk and Andrea De Mata Burk. She was an honors student at Christian Hills Christian Academy and graduated in 2019. Thanks to her hard work, she earned a Lisa Kaminski Memorial Scholarship and Art & Sandy Fuller Endowment. She is also a part of the Morrill Scholarship Program.

Aside from her academic activities and achievements, she is also a volunteer relations chair for RallyCap Sports, which engages with children with disabilities. Burk is also fluent in Brazilian Portuguese.

How did Paris Johnson Jr. and Ana Burk meet?

Paris Johnson Jr. and Ana Burk met at Ohio State. They officially became a couple in January 2021 and took a trip to Brazil in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Burk posted this photo after Paris Johnson Jr. played his last game as a Buckeye.

She also posted a photo to celebrate their second anniversary with the caption:

“2 whole years with you ❤️ PJ you’re everything good in this world”

Burk accompanied Johnson Jr. to the 2023 NFL Draft, as shown on her Instagram story.

Ana Burk with Paris Johnson Jr's sister, Sydney, at the 2023 NFL Draft (Image credit: Ana Burk's Instagram account)

