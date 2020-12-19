Who has the most passing touchdowns in the NFL?

Aaron Rodgers was not supposed to still be this good, this late into his NFL career. The 37-year-old quarterback of the Green Bay Packers is in his 16th pro season, and the future Hall of Famer is as sharp as ever.

This past offseason, the Packers raised eyebrows around the football world when they used their first-round draft pick (26th overall) on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. NFL teams don't use a first-round pick on a QB unless they see that QB as a starter in the league sooner than later.

Drafting Love in that spot was taken as an indication that the Packers don't think Rodgers has much time left, and they're ready to replace him at a moment's notice.

Already this NFL season, we've seen rookie quarterbacks replace veteran starters in Cincinnati (Joe Burrow), Miami (Tua Tagovailoa), Los Angeles (Justin Herbert) and Philadelphia (Jalen Hurts) for franchises that are ready to turn the page to a new era.

Meanwhile, in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers hasn't just hung onto his job, but he's also playing at an MVP level. Rodgers is leading the NFL in passer rating and Adjusted QBR, and he has the most passing touchdowns in the NFL.

Rodgers has thrown 39 touchdown passes in 13 games, leading the Packers to an NFC-best 10-3 record. He's completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,685 yards and just four interceptions.

The Super Bowl champion, former Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP has already cemented his legacy as one of the best QBs to ever play the game, and he's still adding to his statistical accomplishments.

In the NFL record book, Rodgers ranks 7th in career regular-season touchdown passes with 403 going into this week's Packers game against the Carolina Panthers. When he hit the 400-TD mark a few weeks ago, he became the fastest player to ever get to that milestone.

Rodgers has led the league in TD passes once before, in 2016 when he tossed 40 touchdowns. Five other times he's finished in the NFL's top five in TD passes for a season.

He's also thrown 40 touchdowns in 18 playoff starts.

Rodgers leads the NFL in passing touchdown percentage (8.7%) this season, and he's 8th all-time in that category.

In five games this season, Rodgers has thrown for four touchdowns. Each time he did that -- against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans -- the Packers won the game.