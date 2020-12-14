Who has the most passing yards in NFL history?

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is currently the unparalleled passing champ in the NFL with a colossal 79,612 passing yards in his career. He is impressively only one of four players in NFL history that has over a whopping 70,000 yards.

The other three are Brett Favre, Payton Manning, and Tom Brady.

Tom Brady is second with on the all-time list with 74,571 passing yards. Whoever finishes the season with more passing yards between Brees and Brady will have a record that looks insurmountable.

Brett Favre reached the 70,000-yard mark in his final season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Brees vs. Brady 🍿



The NFL's all-time leaders in passing yards, passing touchdowns headline historic season opener 🥇@JohnDeShazier's full breakdown » https://t.co/B1oCzohdQa pic.twitter.com/eoMzsA9pwR — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 11, 2020

If Brees returns this season from the rib injury he suffered in Week 9, he will reach 80,000 career passing yards sooner than later. On average, he throws for 280.3 yards per game.

Drew Brees' career numbers

Not surprisingly, Brees has had an outstanding career, putting up great numbers that lead him to have the highest passing yards in NFL history.

Brees finished his NFL debut as a starter with 221 passing yards and his first touchdown in his rookie season with the San Diego Chargers in 2001. In his second season, he came the Chargers' full-time starter and finished with 3,284 passing yards.

Advertisement

In his first season with the Saints in 2006, Brees led the NFL with 4,418 passing yards. That was the first of his seven seasons in which he's led the league in passing yards.

Brees led the Saints to the franchise's first Super Bowl championship in the 2009 season, defeating Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. Brees was named Super Bowl MVP, throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2015, Brees became the second player to have 500 passing yards in a game multiple times in a career. When he passed the 60,000-yard passing mark, he was the fastest player to ever do it.

Drew Brees' ambition continues to accelerate his numbers. He has the NFL record for most 400-yard passing games in a career. He ranks No. 1 in career pass completions and No. 2 in attempts. He is also right behind Brady for No. 2 in career touchdown passes.

#Saints QB Drew Brees, progressing well in his rehab from a lung puncture & fractured ribs, won’t practice much, if at all, today, I’m told. He’s eligible to come off IR now. They could ramp him up Thursday to see how he feels, but a more realistic target to play has been W15. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2020

Advertisement

If it wasn't for missing significant time both last season (thumb) and this season (ribs) with injuries, Brees could possibly be breaking more record and extending his lead in other all-time stat categories.

Whenever he decides to step away from the game, Brees has established himself as a surefire Hall of Famer and statistically the greatest quarterback of all time.