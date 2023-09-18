Who are Pat Freiermuth's parents John and Dianne? A look into Steelers TE’s family

Pat Freiermuth is expected to play an important role for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL season. The tight end caught the only touchdown for his team in its 30-7 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

Since Freiermuth has become the talk of the town among the Pittsburgh faithful, some have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his parents.

Freiermuth was born on Oct. 25, 1998, in Merrimac, Massachusetts, to parents John and Dianne. He grew up with his brother, Tim, and sister, Megan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

John Freiermuth played basketball during his time at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. He was considered a great talent due to his athleticism, which earned him the nickname “Mr. Basketball” in New Hampshire in 1988.

Dianne is currently a history teacher but was also involved in sports previously. She served as the coach for the North Andover High School’s field hockey team for 15 years. She led the team to two North sectional titles and put together an impressive record of 147 wins, 85 losses and 66 draws during her coaching tenure.

Freiermuth's elder brother Tim played as an offensive lineman for the football team at Springfield College. He is currently the head football coach at Hamilton-Wenham High School.

Although Megan is the only member of the Freiermuth family who isn't involved in sports, she has been a strong supporter of her brothers, helping them with their athletic development.

Pat Freiermuth's contract details

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

As per Spotrac, Pat Freiermuth signed a four-year, $6,028,181 rookie contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on May 25, 2021. The deal included a $1,744,132 signing bonus and $2,678,140 in guaranteed money.

Freiermuth is currently in the third year of his contract. He is set to earn a base salary of $1,208,016 in 2023.

Freiermuth was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has racked up 1,229 yards and nine touchdowns on 123 receptions in the league so far.