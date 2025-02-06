Who was Patrick Mahomes' coach in college? Revisiting Chiefs QB's CFB career ahead of Super Bowl 59

Patrick Mahomes is preparing for his fifth Super Bowl appearance with the Kansas City Chiefs. The superstar quarterback is the face of the league and he's been a consistent winner since taking over the starting job in Kansas City.

In anticipation of Super Bowl 59, let's revisit his college football career.

Who was Patrick Mahomes' coach in college?

Patrick Mahomes attended Texas Tech University and was coached by Kliff Kingsbury. Mahomes rejected scholarship offers from Rice and Houston in order to join the Texas Tech Raiders.

Kliff Kingsbury coached future NFL MVP throughout his college football career. Kingsbury, an elite collegiate football quarterback himself, became an excellent mentor for Mahomes at Texas Tech. Under Kingsbury's guidance, Mahomes steadily improved as a starter for the Red Raiders, finishing his college career with 11,252 passing yards, 93 passing touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also added 22 rushing touchdowns.

Furthermore, Mahomes won the 2016 Sammy Baugh Trophy and 2018 Bert Bell Award. He is also a Texas Tech Ring of Honor member and holds the record for most offensive yards in a single game with 819.

How has Patrick Mahomes performed in the NFL?

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes with the tenth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, impressed by his performance in college. They believed he would be a great addition to Andy Reid's offense in Kansas City, and they were certainly right about that.

Patrick Mahomes has been a phenomenal force for the Chiefs since becoming the full-time starter in his sophomore season. He has guided them to three Super Bowl wins and five AFC championships. Mahomes is regarded as the heir to Tom Brady, the best quarterback in the National Football League.

In terms of personal accolades, Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl MVP, a two-time league MVP and the 2018 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He also boasts two first-team All-Pro nods, one second-team All-Pro selection, six Pro Bowl nods and has twice led the NFL in passing touchdowns.

Mahomes has come a long way since his Texas Tech days, and he's now just one win away from securing his fourth Super Bowl before turning 30.

