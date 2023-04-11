Who was Patrick Mahomes' grandmother Debbie Bates? Chiefs star's biggest supporter passes away battling health issues

It has been reported that, unfortunately, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' grandmother, Debbie Bates, passed away. Bates has reportedly had several health issues over the last few weeks.

It is a horrific time for a family when they lose someone who is so close to everyone. Mahomes and his family will now be grieving the loss of Bates.

As expected, the outpouring of tributes has come thick and fast, with Randi Mahomes (Patrick's mother) posting a touching tribute to her mother via her Instagram story.

A memorial service for Bates is due to be held on Monday, per Marca.com, in Henderson, Texas. Per several posts and reports, Bates was one of Mahomes' biggest fans. She watched him grow up and play football throughout high school, college, and now the NFL.

In what must have been such a tough time for the Mahomes family, everyone at Sportskeeda sends their love and prayers during this difficult time.

Patrick Mahomes going through range of emotions after loss of grandmother

Patrick Mahomes was on top of the world a few months ago. After capping off a superb season with the Kansas City Chiefs as he won the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP, the world was his oyster.

But as we know in life, things can change in an instant. With the passing of his grandmother, it is especially true. The range of emotions currently going on for Patrick Mahomes and his family will be very hard to deal with.

When a passing like this happens, it puts things into perspective for a lot of people. There are those that think football is everything in their life. However, when a tragedy like this happens, football becomes secondary to what is going on.

For Mahomes, it will be a tough time as he processes the loss of his grandmother. But his family and Chiefs Kingdom will rally around him and offer their support at this tough time.

