Who are the Patriots-Chiefs announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 15 game's coverage

On Sunday, December 17, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Week 15 of the NFL, pitting two of the best head coaches in league history against each other.

Currently ranked third in NFL history in terms of wins, Bill Belichick of New England (301), is followed in career wins by Andy Reid of Kansas City (255). The Chiefs and Patriots' Week 15 match will mark the first meeting between two of the top 4 winningest NFL coaches since 1990.

The Chiefs are up 3-2 in their previous five encounters with the Patriots, and they have won the last two games between the two teams. Kansas City also leads the series 20-16-3 overall.

The Chiefs are more in need of a victory in that game because, with a 10-3 record, the Patriots' season is all but done. The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, must win this game in order to have any realistic chance of earning the top seed in the AFC.

FOX will broadcast the game, with Joe Davis handling play-by-play calling and Daryl Johnston serving as color analyst. The sideline reporter will be Pam Oliver.

How to watch and stream Chiefs vs Patriots on Sunday?

The New England Patriots must have imagined they would have an easy matchup this week after winning their third game of the season in Week 15, but they will face a harder opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs today.

Following their confirmation last Sunday that they would not be making the playoffs, the Patriots have very little left to play for this season. Also, following a string of patchy performances, the Chiefs are two games adrift in the race for the top seed in the AFC.

The Patriots will be looking to win at home today in order to play spoiler. They have the opportunity to raise their draft position if they fail to win though.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Fox will broadcast the game live, with play-by-play announcer Joe Davis, analyst Daryl Johnston, and sideline reporter Pam Oliver providing commentary.

The game can be streamed live on a number of streaming sites, including NFL+, FuboTV, DirecTV, and SlingTV.

Below are all the complete details you need to watch the game:

Date and Time:Sunday, Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: Fox

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV, SlingTV, DirecTV