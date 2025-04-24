Who are the Patriots going to draft? Listing top 3 players Mike Vrabel could select in first round feat. Will Campbell

The New England Patriots have some optimism heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and the upcoming 2025 campaign. The franchise has a new head coach in Mike Vrabel and the team has found its QB of the future in Drake Maye.

Ad

Although there is still a long way to go before Maye is considered an elite NFL QB, he did show flashes of elite play in 2024 and was rewarded with a Pro Bowl appearance in his first season in the league.

Offensive line should be the main priority for the Patriots in the first round of the selection process, given the amount of times Maye was hit hard and under pressure in the pocket last season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With various elite offensive tackle options available within the top ten, the Patriots could go in some interesting directions on draft night.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Let's take a look at three players that Mike Vrabel and the Patriots could select on draft night in the first round:

Top 3 players Mike Vrabel could select in first round

Will Campbell is widely regarded as the top offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft. Left tackle is arguably the most important position on the offensive line, and Campbell was phenomenal at protecting the quarterback position while in college at LSU.

Ad

#2) Armand Membou

Armand Membou is an elite option as well and could drastically improve the Patriots offensive line on Day 1. ESPN NFL analyst and insider Peter Schrager outlined how "Membou has the best physical traits of any tackle in this class" in his recent mock draft.

Membou appears to be a high-floor, high-ceiling tackle who can help protect Maye for years to come.

Banks has been consistently ranked behind Campbell and Membou in mock drafts until this point, however, he is a top talent who can play at both the tackle and guard positions.

His skills on the offensive line, mixed with his impressive versatility to move to various positions on the unit, makes Banks an extremely interesting option at No. 4 overall. Schrager detailed how Banks "has the better tape and is more consistent" than Membou in his recent mock draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.