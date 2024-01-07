Who are the Patriots-Jets announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 18 game's coverage team

The New England Patriots will lock horns with the New York Jets in Week 18 of the 2023-24 NFL season. The game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Jan. 7, with kick-off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Chris Myers and Robert Smith will be in the booth for the Patriots-Jets game on FOX. Jennifer Hale will be the sideline reporter for the contest. Myers will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Smith will provide color commentary for the Week 18 game on Sunday.

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets injury report for NFL Week 18

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson is ruled out for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season

The New England Patriots will be without Trent Brown (illness) for their final game of the season.

The hosts have also listed Tyquan Thornton (ankle), Christian Barmore (knee), Matthew Slater (hamstring), Myles Bryant (illness), Jonathan Jones (knee), Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), Jalen Mills (ankle), DeVante Parker (ribs), Hunter Henry (knee), Pharaoh Brown (ribs), Anfernee Jennings (knee), Jahlani Tavai (tooth) and Shaun Wade (hip) as questionable.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets have ruled out Zach Wilson (concussion), Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) and Jake Hanson (concussion) for Week 18. The visitors have also listed Wes Schweitzer (calf) as doubtful.

How to watch New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: TV schedule and live stream details

The Week 18 NFL game will air on FOX. Fans in New England can watch the game live on the local channel WFXT-TV Channel 25.

The contest on Sunday can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

