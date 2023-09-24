Who are the Patriots-Jets football game announcers for today on CBS? All about NFL Week 3 game's coverage team

The New England Patriots will square off against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to commence at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the MetLife Stadium in New York.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the Patriots-Jets game on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter for the match. Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Romo will provide color commentary for the Week 3 contest on Sunday Night Football.

Patriots vs. Jets injury report

Mac Jones will start for the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets will be without safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) for Week 3. The hosts have also listed Greg Zuerlein (groin) and John Franklin-Myers (hip) as questionable.

The Jets will start with Zach Wilson at quarterback after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1. The New York outfit has a 1-1 record at present, following a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

The New England Patriots have ruled out defensive back Jonathan Jones (ankle) and offensive linesman Sidy Sow (concussion) this weekend. The visitors have also listed Michael Onwenu (ankle), Christian Barmore (knee) and Cole Strange (knee) as questionable.

Quarterback Mac Jones will lead the offense for the Patriots. Bill Belichick's side are yet to record a win this season and will be eager to get a win on the board on Sunday.

NFL Week 3: How to watch Patriots vs. Jets?

The New England Patriots vs. New York Jets game will be telecast live on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Fans without access to cable can stream the game live on Fubo TV.

Game: New England Patriots at New York Jets

Stadium: MetLife Stadium in New York

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL campaign.