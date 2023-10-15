Who are the Patriots-Raiders announcers today on CBS? All about NFL Week 6 game's coverage team

In a Week 6 clash that is sure to generate plenty of conversation, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the New England Patriots to Allegiant Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Prior to their Week 5 triumph against the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders had a three-game losing run.

CBS will air this Week 6 matchup. The play-by-play duties will be handled by Jim Nantz, and Tony Romo will serve as the color analyst. Working on the sidelines will be Tracy Wolfson.

After disappointing consecutive losses to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 and the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, the New England Patriots will be hoping to bounce back against the Raiders today.

The last time these two teams met, in December, the Raiders managed to battle through an impressive 30-24 win against the Patriots. It will be interesting to see if Las Vegas can match that performance.

How to stream Patriots vs. Raiders in Week 6

You can view nearly every NFL game without a cable package, but you'll need to live in the correct area to do so. Fans will be able to watch a number of games, including the New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders game from today, on NBC's streaming platform Peacock. Following a free trial of seven days, fans can subscribe for $6 or $12 per month, depending on the package.

There are some possibilities for fans who want to watch the game on several platforms, such as FuboTV, which offers CBS, Fox and NBC, among other networks. FuboTV will provide coverage for all of the NFL's 2023 games. The game will also be broadcast on streaming services, including NFL+, Sling and Paramount+.

Canadian audiences can also catch the game live on DAZN.

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV, Sling, NFL+, Paramount+, DAZN (Canada)