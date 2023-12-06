Who is the Patriots starting quarterback for Week 14? Exploring Mac Jones’ future under Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots did not score a single point on Sunday, losing 6-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers in what was easily the worst game of the weekend. It was Bailey Zappe's first start in 2023, but the offense was just as bad as it was with Mac Jones under center.

With a short turnaround for a Thursday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it doesn't look like any changes will be coming to the offense. That's what the Steelers are preparing for as well.

All signs point to Bailey Zappe being the starter for the Patriots against the Steelers, with Bill Belichick refusing to announce any decisions before the game and no reason as to why Mac Jones would get the job back in this situation.

Was Bailey Zappe better than Mac Jones as the starter?

It wasn't a good performance, but again, it's impossible to play well in this New England Patriots offense. The wide receivers are way below average, the pass protection doesn't work, the tight ends aren't good enough, and the scheme doesn't work.

Bailey Zappe finished the afternoon with 13 completed passes out of 25 throws, getting 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. The Patriots lost Rhamondre Stevenson through the game, which obviously didn't help.

Top quarterback prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft - who could the Patriots pick?

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The best quarterback in the class is also the best player in the class. Williams is a confident player with an excellent frame and good arm strength to lead the ball to all three levels, all while being mobile enough to evade defenders and move out of the pocket. He's set to be the first overall pick, and only a tragedy should remove him from this status.

Drake Maye, QB, UNC

He's one of the smartest quarterback prospects there is, and he's also accurate at short and intermediate levels. However, his arm strength is a concern for the pros. Maye has a good understanding of what the defense gives him, and he's athletic enough to move in the pocket and extend the plays, all while keeping his eyes downfield.