Who performed at the Super Bowl 2020, 2019 and 2018?

Whether you are a football fan or not a football fan, individuals still tune in to watch the Super Bowl because of the great commercials and the Pepsi Halftime Show. Some of the greatest musicians have performed at the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl Halftime Show is known for the legendary performances that musicians put on for the fans.

Lets take a look at the legendary musicians who have put on great performances during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show in the last three seasons.

Super Bowl LII (2018): Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII was played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was one of the best Super Bowls in recent years. Justin Timberlake would be the headliner for the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Timberlake would have special guests The Tennessee Kids and the University of Minnesota Marching Band. His halftime performance was produced by Ricky Kirshner and directed by Hamish Hamilton. Justin Timberlake would perform his top songs.

Songs that were performed at Super Bowl LII:

Filthy

Rock Your Body

Senorita

SexyBack

My Love

Cry Me a River

Suit & Tie (which featured the University of Minnesota Marching Band)

Until the End of Time

I Would Die 4 U (This would have a prerecorded video of Prince on the Projection screen)

Mirrors

Can't Stop the Feeling

This halftime show was one of the best shows in recent years. Justin Timberlake has been a top performer in the music industry for many years.

Super Bowl LIII (2019): New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LII was played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams would put on a defensive battle which ended in a 13-3 Patriots victory. Maroon 5 would be the headliner of the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show.

There would be special guest appearances by Travis Scott, Big Boi, and the Georgia State Marching Band. This Halftime Show would be produced by Ricky Kirshner and directed by Hamish Hamilton. Maroon 5 would perform some of their top songs.

Songs performed by Maroon 5 at Super Bowl LII:

Harder to Breathe (Maroon 5)

This Love (Maroon 5)

Sicko Mode (Travis Scott)

Girls Like You (Maroon 5)

She Will Be Loved (Maroon 5)

Kryptonite "I'm on it" (Big Boi)

The Way You Move (Big Boi)

Sugar (Maroon 5)

Moves like Jagger (Maroon 5)

The Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show would give music fans a piece of history and present music. Big Boi was a member of the group Outkast. Travis Scott is one of the top hip hop artists. Maroon 5 has Adam Levine who is one of the most popular musicians currently.

Super Bowl LIV (2020): San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIV had a classic battle of offense vs defense. Kansas City Chiefs was one of the hottest offensive teams. The 49ers were the one of the best defensive teams in the NFL. Super Bowl LIV's Halftime Show was performed by two legends Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Here is a flashback to the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in Miami last year. It was performed by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, along with guest appearances by Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and J-Lo's daughter Emme Muñiz. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zAF39GMwXM — 🏆🏈 404 LEGION 🏈🏆 (@ATLSportsNut_21) January 29, 2021

There were guest performances by Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Emme Muniz. It was produced by Ricky Kirshner, VAMC Studios, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation. It was directed by Hamish Hamilton. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would perform some of their top hits.

Songs Performed by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl LIV:

Dare "La La La" (Shakira)

She Wolf (Shakira)

Kashmir (Orchestral Intro)

Empire (Shakira)

Ojos Asi (Shakira)

Whenever, Wherever (Shakira)

I Like It (Shakira and Bad Bunny)

Hips Don't Lie (Shakira)

Jenny from the Block (Jennifer Lopez)

Ain't It Funny (Jennifer Lopez)

Get Right (Jennifer Lopez)

Waiting for Tonight (Jennifer Lopez)

Lets Get Loud/Born in the USA (Shakira and Jennifer Lopez featuring Emme Muniz)

Waka Waka "This Time for Africa" (Shakira and Jennifer Lopez)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rocked the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. They would put on one of the best performances in Super Bowl History. They showed why the Super Bowl is more than just a game to watch.