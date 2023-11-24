Who is Pete Carroll’s wife Glena? Exploring Seahawks HC’s personal life

Outside of the Seattle Seahawks, where he has been the head coach since 2010, Pete Carroll is well-liked. Carroll, who also serves as the team's executive vice president, has made significant contributions to the community and is regarded with reverence.

Pete Carroll and his wife, Glena Goranson, have been together since college. She has supported him throughout his coaching career.

The 72-year-old coach and Goranson got married in 1976 following a few years of courtship. Carroll has been in the spotlight for a long time, but their relationship hasn't been public, given their desire to keep family affairs private.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Carroll and Glena's love story has a long history, going all the way back to when they were students at the University of the Pacific, where their relationship first blossomed.

Unquestionably, Glena has forged her own image beyond being known only as Pete Carroll's wife. She was a volleyball player at the University of the Pacific. However, she did not pursue a career in sports after graduation.

We don't know what profession Glena is in right now, but she has been a support system for Carroll throughout his coaching journey. She even went as far as helping out the coaching staff at the beginning of Carroll's coaching career by watching the son of the team's defensive coordinator, Monte Kiffin, while her husband served as a graduate assistant at the University of Arkansas. That child is Lane Kiffin, the current head football coach at Ole Miss.

Together, Carroll and Glena are parents to three children: Jamie, a daughter, and sons Brennan and Nate.

Expand Tweet

Pete Carroll's coaching career

Coaches have a significant impact on the team's success and failure, even though NFL players garner the majority of attention. Pete Carroll is one of the best in his field; he has demonstrated over and over again that he has the ability to guide a squad to success when coaching the USC Trojans and Seattle Seahawks.

Carroll had little success as head coach of the New York Jets when he started his tenure in 1994. After that, he worked for the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive coordinator from 1995 to 1996. He was named head coach of the New England Patriots in 1997 and served in that capacity until 1999.

Pete Carroll moved to USC to coach college football after failing to make an impression in the NFL. There, he turned around the school and made it a top competitor. From 2001 until 2009, he led the USC Trojans to six bowl victories and one National Championship.

Carroll's collegiate achievements led to his hiring as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, which marked his NFL comeback. Carroll took over, and since then, he has guided the Seahawks to nine postseason berths, five division titles, two trips to the Super Bowl and the team's first championship, which came in Super Bowl XLVIII. Only four head coaches have won both an NFL and a national title in college football. Carroll is one of them.