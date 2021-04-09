Peter Barnes - the NFL linebacker's career highlights

Peter Barnes was born August 31, 1945 in Keachi, Louisiana. Barnes played two sports at Southern University. He played both baseball and football and earned All-American status in both sports. Pete Barnes was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the sixth-round of the 1967 draft. His career ended in 1977 with the New England Patriots.

Peter Barnes' 11-year NFL career

Former NFL LB Peter Barnes

Peter Barnes played 11-years in the NFL with four different teams. Barnes spent time with the San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Oilers, and ended his career with the New England Patriots. Peter spent the most time with San Diego. He was part of the Chargers team for four years.

Peter Barnes started 99 out of a possible 142 games throughout his 11-year career in the NFL. During 142 games in the NFL, Peter Barnes put together successful stats.

Peter Barnes' Career NFL Stats

-- Interceptions: 15

-- Fumble recoveries: 6

-- Touchdowns: 1

Peter Barnes' best year in the NFL was the 1969-1970 season when he registered five interceptions and one fumble recovery. Barnes finished ninth in the NFL in interceptions during the 1969-1970 season. He was also selected to the All-AFL second team in 1969.

He had three seasons where he started all 14 games of an NFL season. During the 1975 season with the Cardinals, Barnes registered two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Phillip Barnes' life after the NFL

Phillip Barnes and his daughter Adia Barnes

Peter Barnes retired from the NFL after the 1977 NFL season. Barnes went through some tough times after the NFL. Barnes suffered from Alzheimer's disease towards the end of his time. It made his life extremely tough.

His living situation wasn't the best either but thankfully that was when his whole life changed for the better. Barnes was reunited with his biological daughter, Adia Barnes, the current head women's basketball coach at the University of Arizona. Adia moved her father to Tucson, Arizona to take care of him.

Ten months after moving to Tucson, Arizona, Peter Barnes lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease. Barnes was 72 years old when he passed away. One thing that Peter always remembered was his daughter Adia Barnes. Peter had a successful NFL career and before his life ended, he enjoyed every last minute with his daughter. A true champion both in and outside the game.