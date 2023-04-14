Who was Peter Skoronski’s grandfather, Bob? Packers legend was crucial part of Lombardi dynasty

Peter Skoronski will be hoping to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL draft. The Northwestern Wildcats offensive tackle is expected to get selected in the first round.

But did you know that Skoronski is also the grandson of late Green Bay Packers icon Bob Skoronski?

Bob Skoronski played at tackle for 11 seasons with the Packers. He helped Green Bay build their first NFL dynasty, winning the first two Super Bowls that were ever played.

Skoronski was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 1956 NFL draft. He played his first season with the team in 1956 before serving two years in the U.S. Air Force.

However, Bob returned to Green Bay in 1959 under coach Vince Lombardi. He was the offensive captain for the Packers when they won five NFL championships (1961, 1962, 1965, 1966 and 1967).

Bob also led Green Bay to victory in the first two Super Bowls. The Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the first Super Bowl and beat the Oakland Raiders in the big game the following year. At the time, the Super Bowl was called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, and the two leagues did not play each other during the regular season.

Skoronski retired from football in June 1969 after 11 seasons. He was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1976.

Bob died on October 30, 2018, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. However, his grandson Peter is expected to follow in his footsteps to play in the NFL.

How did Peter Skoronski fare in the 2022 season?

Northwestern Wildcats OT Peter Skoronski

Peter Skoronski had an impressive season with the Northwestern Wildcats in 2022. However, his team finished seventh in the Big Ten with an underwhelming 1-11 record.

Nonetheless, Skoronski was named the conference's top offensive lineman and a unanimous All-American. Also, for the second straight season, he was named first-team All-Big Ten after playing in all 12 games in his junior season. He was second-team All-Big Ten as a freshman. At 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds, he is a man mountain and can overpower his opposite numbers.

Now, it will be interesting to see which NFL team Skoronski suits up for in the 2023 season.

