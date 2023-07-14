Who is Philip Rivers' brother Stephen? All you need to know about former Chargers QB’s family

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is preparing himself for the birth of his 10th child with his wife Tiffany. The former Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller is expecting to have a third son, who is due in October.

Philip and Tiffany already have nine children, and their most recent child, a daughter named Anna, arrived in 2019 while the former was with the Chargers. However, the couple is yet to decide on a name for their 10th child.

But did you know that Philip has a younger brother named Stephen who also played football?

Stephen was born on November 14, 1992. He attended LSU and excelled as a student-athlete in football. He completed his graduate studies at Vanderbilt University and also gained experience as an Operations Manager at D1 Sports Training.

Although Stephen had ambitions of playing in the NFL, he wasn't able to make the cut. However, he went on to complete his master’s degree in Sports Administration from Northwestern State University.

According to reports, Stephen briefly worked as an Account Manager at Rusken Packaging Inc. He is currently the wide receivers coach at St. Michael Catholic High School.

Stephen married his longtime partner Emily in May 2014 and the couple has four children together.

Philip Rivers' NFL stats and career

Former Colts QB Philip Rivers

The San Diego Chargers picked Philip Rivers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He went on to play 16 seasons with the franchise before joining the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal in 2020, before announcing his retirement the following season.

Across 17 years in the NFL, Rivers racked up a whopping 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns on 5,277 passes. The quarterback had a 64.9 percent pass completion rate in the big league.

Rivers earned eight Pro Bowl honors, all with the Chargers. He was also the NFL's passing yards leader in 2010.

