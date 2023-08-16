Who has played for both Broncos and Cardinals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 16

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we'll look at athletes who have played for the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

Jake Plummer is a popular answer to today's grid, and he played quarterback in the NFL for a decade. He was chosen by the Cardinals in the second round of the 1997 NFL draft, and he played for them for six years before playing for the Broncos for four.

Plummer's knack for making plays while moving around the field and his readiness to take chances defined his playing life. He took the Broncos to the AFC Championship game in 2005.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In honor of professional wrestler Jake "the Snake" Roberts, Plummer was sometimes dubbed "Jake the Snake."

On the pitch, Plummer was distinguished by his inventiveness and tenacity. He was named to one Pro Bowl during his time in the NFL, in 2005, and was also honored with a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 1997.

Expand Tweet

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 16: Other NFL players to have played for both the Cardinals and Broncos

Mike Leach is another solid answer for today's Immaculate Grid, and is a former long-snapper in the NFL.

He played college football at Boston University and the College of William & Marye. In 2000, the Tennessee Titans signed him as an undrafted free agent. His 16-year NFL career included stints with the Titans, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Arizona Cardinals.

He played 235 games during his NFL career and interestingly had a kick return for 10 kick return yards.