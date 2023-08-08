Who played for both Jaguars and Cardinals? August 8 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In today's edition of the Immaculate Grid, we will examine NFL players that represented the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals. The Jaguars and the Cardinals have big dreams ahead of the 2023 NFL season, as they are quarterbacked by former first-overall picks Trevor Lawrence and Kyler Murray, respectively.

In this Immaculate Grid piece, we will highlight two players that distinguished both franchises.

First off is Calais Campbell, a legendary defensive end that balled for both the Cardinals and the Jaguars. The Arizona Cardinals selected Campbell in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. He was brought in to immediately take over the starting gig at the defensive end position. Campbell went on to become one of the team's best defensive players in recent history.

He represented the team with class and distinction for nine years and was a perennial Pro Bowler during his time in Arizona. Campbell was seen as one of the best players at his position during his prime in Arizona, and he helped guide the team to four postseason berths.

He left the Cardinals in 2017, signing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed an excellent four-year, $60 million deal with the franchise.

The durable defender still holds the Jaguars' records for most sacks in a game and most sacks in a season. He also reached the postseason once with the franchise. He was named to the All-Decade Team for the 2010s in his last season as a Jaguar.

Campbell was traded by the Jaguars to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2020 season. He was named to the Pro Bowl in his only season in Baltimore, showing that he still had it in him to be an elite NFL player.

He left the Ravens at the end of the 2022 season to join the Atlanta Falcons, where he signed a one-year, $7 million contract.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Jaguars and Cardinals

Another answer for today's Immaculate Grid is Clyde Simmons, a Pro Bowl defensive end that appeared for both the Jaguars and the Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Simmons in the ninth round in 1986. He spent the first eight years of his career in Philly before appearing for the Jaguars, Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, and Chicago Bears.

Simmons was an accomplished professional, and he earned two first-team All-Pro nods, two Pro Bowl selections, one NFL forced fumbles co-leader award, and one NFL sacks leader award. He is a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame and their 75th-anniversary team.