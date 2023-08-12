Who played for both Raiders and Seahawks? August 12 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

On today's Immaculate Grid, we will look at NFL stars that played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. For today's Immaculate Grid, we will look at some of the players' accomplishments and their productivity on the franchises.

First is Paul McQuistan, an offensive guard that played for the Raiders, Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders selected McQuistan in the third round of the 2006 draft. He was named the team's starter at the right guard position ahead of his rookie season. He had a decent rookie year but was moved to right tackle ahead of the 2007 NFL season and played in every game at his new position.

Unfortunately, the rest of his time in Oakland was riddled with injuries and he was released by the franchise on November 9, 2009.

Following his release from the Raiders, McQuistan bounced around the league as a backup at guard and tackle spots. He was a contributing member of the Seattle Seahawks squad that won the 2011 Super Bowl. He retired from the league after the 2014 NFL season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Raiders and Seahawks

Another player that represented the Raiders and Seahawks is linebacker, Winston Moss. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Moss in the second round of the 1987 NFL draft. He stayed with the Bucs until 1990, after which he left the franchise for greener pastures.

Moss joined the then-Los Angeles Raiders ahead of the 1991 NFL season and was a decent role player until his departure in 1994. He joined the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 1995 campaign and played with the franchise until 1997.

Moss' last role was with the Green Bay Packers as the side's assistant head coach and linebackers coach. He left the position in 2018 and can be seen making sporadic appearances in the mainstream media.