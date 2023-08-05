Who played for Ravens and Jets? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 5

In today's Immaculate Grid, we will be looking at players that appeared for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. The Ravens and Jets are currently teams with postseason aspirations, and some stellar prospects have represented both franchises.

In this Immaculate Grid piece, we will highlight two of the best to do so.

NFL Immaculate Grid, August 5: Players that appeared for the Ravens and Jets

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

First is Bart Scott, a retired linebacker with distinction. The Baltimore Ravens signed Scott as an undrafted free agent following the 2002 NFL draft. He then proceeded to spend seven seasons with the team.

The peak of his Ravens career was the 2006 NFL season when he was selected to the All-Pro second team. He spent two more productive seasons with the Ravens before joining the New York Jets via free agency.

Scott enjoyed a four-year stint with the Jets, only missing one game in New York. He was let go by the Jets on February 19, 2013, and called it a career.

These days he can be heard on the radio and occasionally seen on TV. Bart Scott was an incredibly durable linebacker in his playing days, and he hardly ever missed a game due to injury. He was a reliable piece on the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, so it was a slight surprise that he bowed out of the league so early.

Next up is Joe Flacco, probably the most obvious answer for today's Immaculate Grid. Flacco had an up-and-down time at the Ravens, the highest point was in February 2013 when he won both the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP.

After 11 seasons in Baltimore, Flacco was seen to be on the decline. He was signed by the Denver Broncos, where he started eight games, going 2-6, before being released in 2020.

The Jets picked him up on a one-year deal, where he struggled in an already struggling team. He started four games and lost them all. He signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, however, was subsequently traded back to the Jets, where he has remained. He has started five games and gone 1-4 and is now a free agent.